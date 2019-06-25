Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Receives qualifying offer
Barbashev was given a qualifying offer from the Blues on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The contract, should Barbashev accept, will be worth $832,500 of base salary as a one-way contract for next season. The Russian enjoyed his highest point output of his career last season, notching 14 goals and 26 points in 80 games. The 23-year-old is likely to see a bottom-six role again next season, barring some unexpected changes to the forward group.
