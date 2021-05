Barbashev notched an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Barbashev set up Jordan Kyrou for the Blues' only goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Barbashev had 12 points and 49 hits in 38 regular-season contests, mostly in a fourth-line role. He started Game 1 on the second line with Tyler Bozak and Vladimir Tarasenko.