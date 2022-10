Barbashev recorded a shot on net, a blocked shot and two hits in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Jets.

Barbashev lit the lamp in the season opener, but he hasn't posted a point in three straight games since then. The 26-year-old winger is skating on the second line and handling top power-play duties, so he'll have a good chance to rebound soon. After all, he posted 26 goals and 34 assists last season.