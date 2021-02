Barbashev notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Barbashev was promoted to the top line ahead of Monday's game, and he assisted on David Perron's tally in the second period. The promotion resulted in Barbashev seeing 16:20 of ice time, a season-high total for the Russian winger. He snapped a nine-game point drought with the assist and now has three helpers through 13 contests this season. Barbashev has added 18 hits and a plus-2 rating.