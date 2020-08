Barbashev (personal) was back on the ice for Tuesday's practice session, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

While Barbashev has cleared the quarantine protocol, that doesn't guarantee he will be in the lineup for Game 5 on Wednesday against Vancouver considering he hasn't been with the team since Aug. 4. If he does play Wednesday, Barbashev could push for a top-six role now that Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) is unavailable.