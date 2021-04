Barbashev (ankle) saw 10:10 of ice time and added a blocked shot in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Barbashev resumed his fourth-line role after an 18-game absence to recovery from surgery on his injured left ankle. He has six points, 20 hits and a plus-5 rating through 18 contests. The Russian forward probably won't score enough to earn interest in fantasy.