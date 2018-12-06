Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Rings up opening goal
Barbashev scored a goal and dished out a hit in Wednesday's loss to the Oilers.
Just six minutes into the first period, Barbashev collected a pass from Oskar Sundqvist and tucked it short-side past Cam Talbot to open the scoring. Barbashev has been a useful fourth-line center this year with seven points and 32 hits in 24 games, and he's been excellent at the faceoff dot lately, winning 16 of 21 draws (76.2 percent) over the last two games.
