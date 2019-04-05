Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Rings up two points
Barbashev scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's win over the Flyers.
Barbashev opened the scoring early in the first period by batting a rebound out of the air and into the net. He later notched a primary assist on Alexander Steen's insurance score in the third frame to mark his fourth multi-point game of the season. Barbashev now has 26 points through 79 games, doubling last year's 13-point mark.
