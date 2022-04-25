Barbashev scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Barbashev's goal gave the Blues the lead at 12:37 of the second period, and they didn't look back. He also assisted on goals by Jordan Kyrou and Marco Scandella. Through 14 games in April, Barbashev's racked up seven goals and eight helpers. He's more than doubled his previous best campaign with 60 points, 110 shots on net, 158 hits and a plus-7 rating through 79 outings this season.