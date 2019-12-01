Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Scores game-winner
Barbashev scored on his lone shot in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
Barbashev buried a wrister on a 3-on-2 rush to put the Blues on top 3-1 just under three minutes into the third period. The goal, his fourth of the season, held up as the game-winner. The 23-year-old is having a productive stretch for the Blues, having amassed two goals and six points in his last three games.
