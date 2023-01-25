Barbashev netted a goal in the Blues' 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.

Barbashev's marker came at 4:33 of the second period and reduced Buffalo's edge to 4-1. He has eight goals and 23 points in 48 games in 2022-23. The 27-year-old struggled from Jan. 8-19, recording just an assist over six games, but Barbashev has turned a corner with two goals and three points over his last two contests.