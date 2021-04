Barbashev netted a power-play goal and three hits in Friday's 9-1 win over the Wild.

Barbashev doesn't usually see power-play time, but his goal was the last in a game the Blues dominated wire-to-wire. It's his first point with the man advantage in his five-year career. The Russian forward has eight points, 28 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-4 rating through 22 games.