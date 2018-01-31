Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Scores opener in 3-1 win over Habs
Barbashev scored an unassisted goal and recorded three shots during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Montreal.
The young Russian spent the bulk of Tuesday's game skating with Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko, and as long as Barbashev is receiving top-six minutes, he's in position to succeed. Barbashev missed the scoresheet in five consecutive games before scoring Tuesday, but he did record a goal and four assists through his previous three outings, so there's upside here. It just wouldn't be surprising if game-to-game inconsistency continued to be a shortcoming moving forward.
