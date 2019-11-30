Play

Barbashev scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Barbashev set up Ryan O'Reilly's go-ahead goal at 17:07 of the third period. The Russian winger then sealed the win with the empty-netter in the dying seconds of the contest. Barbashev has five points in his last two games, but that came after a six-game drought. The 23-year-old added three hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's contest. Barbashev is up to 12 points and 61 hits in 27 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories