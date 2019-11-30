Barbashev scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Barbashev set up Ryan O'Reilly's go-ahead goal at 17:07 of the third period. The Russian winger then sealed the win with the empty-netter in the dying seconds of the contest. Barbashev has five points in his last two games, but that came after a six-game drought. The 23-year-old added three hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's contest. Barbashev is up to 12 points and 61 hits in 27 outings.