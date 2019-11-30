Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Second straight multi-point effort
Barbashev scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
Barbashev set up Ryan O'Reilly's go-ahead goal at 17:07 of the third period. The Russian winger then sealed the win with the empty-netter in the dying seconds of the contest. Barbashev has five points in his last two games, but that came after a six-game drought. The 23-year-old added three hits, three blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's contest. Barbashev is up to 12 points and 61 hits in 27 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.