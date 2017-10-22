Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Sent to AHL Chicago
Barbashev was assigned to AHL Chicago on Sunday.
Barbashev appeared in six games for the Blues this season but failed to record any points. The 21-year-old will likely have a bigger role with the AHL club, as he averaged just 11:30 of ice time per game.
