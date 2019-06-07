Barbashev will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Marcus Johansson.

The fact that Johansson doesn't appear to have suffered an injury on the play could help Barbashev avoid a suspension, though the hit also went uncalled in the game. If the winger does get suspended for Game 6 versus Boston on Sunday, it will likely open the door for Robby Fabbri to return to the lineup.