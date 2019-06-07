Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Set for hearing with league
Barbashev will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Marcus Johansson.
The fact that Johansson doesn't appear to have suffered an injury on the play could help Barbashev avoid a suspension, though the hit also went uncalled in the game. If the winger does get suspended for Game 6 versus Boston on Sunday, it will likely open the door for Robby Fabbri to return to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...