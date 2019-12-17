Barbashev (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Barbashev will miss his second straight game due to the injury he sustained in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old is a skilled penalty killer and features a scoring touch with 15 points through 34 games. The Blues will likely roll out Oskar Sundqvist in the top six again while Zach Sanford works on the fourth line. Barbashev will aim to get healthy for the weekend's West Coast swing, starting Saturday in San Jose.