Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Set to sit Wednesday
Barbashev (upper body) won't play in Wednesday's home game against the Oilers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Barbashev will miss his second straight game due to the injury he sustained in Saturday's win over the Blackhawks. The 24-year-old is a skilled penalty killer and features a scoring touch with 15 points through 34 games. The Blues will likely roll out Oskar Sundqvist in the top six again while Zach Sanford works on the fourth line. Barbashev will aim to get healthy for the weekend's West Coast swing, starting Saturday in San Jose.
More News
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Out against Avalanche•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Unable to finish Saturday's game•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Scores game-winner•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Second straight multi-point effort•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Three assists in win•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Opens scoring Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.