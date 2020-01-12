Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Sets up a pair
Barbashev had two assists and was plus-2 in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.
Barbashev drew the primary assist on goals by Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford, providing a nice boost of offense from his spot on the fourth line. He's reached the scoresheet in three of his last four games, collecting a goal and three assists in that stretch. The 24-year-old has put up his points in bunches this season, with lengthy dry spells in between, and owns six goals and 13 assists in 44 games.
