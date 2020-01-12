Play

Barbashev had two assists and was plus-2 in a 5-2 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Barbashev drew the primary assist on goals by Robert Bortuzzo and Zach Sanford, providing a nice boost of offense from his spot on the fourth line. He's reached the scoresheet in three of his last four games, collecting a goal and three assists in that stretch. The 24-year-old has put up his points in bunches this season, with lengthy dry spells in between, and owns six goals and 13 assists in 44 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories