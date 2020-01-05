Barbashev notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Barbashev was on an eight-game pointless streak, but he set up Oskar Sundqvist late in the first period to put the Blues up 3-0. The 24-year-old has accrued five goals and 16 points through 41 games, and he looks poised to match or exceed last year's 26-point total. However, his main contributions are in the real-life form, as he's an effective penalty-killer with a knack for physicality (90 hits).