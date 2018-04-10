Barbashev finished the 2017-18 season with seven goals and six assists in 53 games.

Fantasy owners and the Blues were nervous when Barbashev started the season pointless through 14 games, but he eventually turned it around and added four multi-point games to his resume. Due to injuries, the 22-year-old was called upon more than expected, but he logged just 12:12 of ice time per game and rarely found power-play minutes. The 6-foot, 187-pound pivot has the potential to center a bottom-six line if he can make the necessary improvements over the summer.