Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Shipped off to AHL Chicago
Barbashev was sent down to the minors Wednesday.
Barbachev's demotion will only be temporary, as the Blues are entering their bye week. Rather than getting some time off, the winger could feature in up to three outings for the Wolves before returning to St. Louis ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Toronto. With five points in his last three games, the Russian appears to be hitting his stride.
