Barbashev notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 5.

Barbashev set up the second of Vladimir Tarasenko's three third-period goals. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Barbashev, whose slump has diminished the Blues' depth scoring. The 26-year-old has added eight shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-2 rating in five playoff contests, but more's expected of him after a 26-goal, 60-point performance in 81 regular-season outings.