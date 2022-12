Barbashev scored a key goal during Tuesday's 7-4 victory over the host Islanders.

Barbashev scored a career-best 26 goals in 81 games last season and converted off a 2-on-1 odd-man rush Tuesday, snapping a 1-1 tie at 3:51 of the second stanza. The 26-year-old center notched his first goal in 11 outings, igniting the Blues' struggling offense, which entered Tuesday having been outscored 22-11 during a four-game losing streak. Barbashev finished with four shots in the win.