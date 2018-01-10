Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Sporting three-game point streak
Barbashev collected two assists through 11:40 of ice time during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Florida.
The 22-year-old Russian has a track record of offensive success at the lower levels, and he's now recorded a goal and four assists during an active three-game point streak. It's likely no coincidence that Barbashev's scoring uptick aligns with his promotion to the No. 1 line alongside countryman Vladimir Tarasenko and veteran Paul Stastny. As long as Barbashev is skating on the top line, he has the potential to provide serviceable fantasy numbers for most settings.
