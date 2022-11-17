Barbashev scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the host Blackhawks.

Following a sluggish offensive start, Barbashev, who notched a career-best 26 goals last season, may be finding his rhythm. The 26-year-old center opened Wednesday on the third line with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou. The trio accounted for two tallies. After scoring during the season-opener on Oct. 15, Barbashev went 11 goalless games before collecting his second goal in three games Wednesday.