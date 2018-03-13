Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Steps up for second straight multi-point game
Barbashev notched an assist and scored a goal for the second straight game, this a 4-2 win over Anaheim on Monday.
Either Barbashev is showing signs of becoming a bigger contributor, or he should seriously consider Southern California if he ever hits free agency down the road, as he's now scored four points in two games at Los Angeles and in Orange County. His ice time is still limited, so he's probably not the best option for most leagues.
