Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Suits fourth-line pedigree
Barbashev has dished out six hits and blocked three shots through two games.
Barbashev proved he can contribute offensively with 14 goals and 26 points last season, but he'll remain in the bottom six this year, specifically the fourth line. He's a physical player who has solid chemistry with Oskar Sundqvist and Alex Steen, and the trio leverages that into an impressive penalty kill as well.
