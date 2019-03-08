Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Tacks on goal
Barbashev scored a goal in Thursday's win over the Kings.
Barbashev was pointless in 11 straight games since his three-point performance against the Devils on Feb. 12. He broke the trend with a snipe off a pass from Samuel Blais to provide the Blues insurance in the third frame. Barbashev continues to dwell on the fourth line so his offensive contributions are few and far between, but he has a 20.9 shooting percentage this season, which actually appears sustainable for his limited role since he has a 19.4 percentage in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...