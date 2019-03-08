Barbashev scored a goal in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Barbashev was pointless in 11 straight games since his three-point performance against the Devils on Feb. 12. He broke the trend with a snipe off a pass from Samuel Blais to provide the Blues insurance in the third frame. Barbashev continues to dwell on the fourth line so his offensive contributions are few and far between, but he has a 20.9 shooting percentage this season, which actually appears sustainable for his limited role since he has a 19.4 percentage in his career.