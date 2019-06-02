Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Tallies in blowout loss
Barbashev scored his third goal of the playoffs in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The center added three shots on goal, three hits and two PIM in the contest. Barbashev has six points in 22 postseason games, along with 65 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...