Barbashev scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Ducks,

The Russian kept up his recent successful run, which has seen him generate two goals and three helpers in his last five outings. Barbashev reached the 20-point mark with the tally, and he's added 51 shots and 97 hits in 45 games this season. Last year, he produced a career-high 26 points, but the second-round pick from 2014 looks poised to reach new heights in 2019-20.