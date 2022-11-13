Barbashev scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Barbashev hadn't scored since Opening Night, though he's started to get more involved lately with three assists in his last five games. The 26-year-old continues to play in a third-line role, racking up five points, 22 shots on net, a plus-3 rating and 27 hits in 13 contests overall. If he can start producing offense like he did in a 60-point campaign last year, he'll put himself back on the fantasy radar.