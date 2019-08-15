Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Threatening overseas move
According to agent Dan Milstein, Barbashev could move "across the ocean" is a deal can't be worked out on a new contract, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
While this is likely nothing more than a contract maneuver, the fact that Barbashev isn't willing to rule out a return to Europe is intriguing. After lifting Lord Stanley's cup at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, in which he notched 14 goals and 12 helpers, it would be a shock to see the 23-year-old Russian depart from the NHL.
More News
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Eligible for Game 7•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Suspended for Game 6•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Set for hearing with league•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Tallies in blowout loss•
-
Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Finishes series with empty-netter•
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Bust candidates
Kyle Riley previews a few of the biggest potential busts for 2019-20.