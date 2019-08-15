According to agent Dan Milstein, Barbashev could move "across the ocean" is a deal can't be worked out on a new contract, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

While this is likely nothing more than a contract maneuver, the fact that Barbashev isn't willing to rule out a return to Europe is intriguing. After lifting Lord Stanley's cup at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, in which he notched 14 goals and 12 helpers, it would be a shock to see the 23-year-old Russian depart from the NHL.