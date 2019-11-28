Play

Basbashev recorded three assists in Wednesday night's 4-3 win over Tampa Bay.

One of Barbashev's three helpers on the night came while the Blues were killing a penalty. Now with 10 points in 26 games, Barbashev remains a risky play in most formats, especially considering Wednesday's performance marked the first time the winger had found the scoresheet since Nov. 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories