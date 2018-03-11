Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Two-point performance Saturday
Barbashev scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Kings.
It's his first multi-point game since early January, as Barbashev had only four points (all goals) in his last 21 games coming into Saturday. The 21-year-old is seeing limited ice time on the fourth line for the Blues, so while he could get hot and work his way into a more prominent role, the 2014 second-round pick's future remains a lot brighter than his present.
