Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Unable to finish Saturday's game
Barbashev (upper body) left Saturday's game against the Blackhawks after the second period and will be re-evaluated tomorrow, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Barbashev posted three hits and three shots on goal prior to exiting the contest. The now-24-year-old has been good with 15 points in 34 games in a bottom-six role for the Blues this season. If Barbashev is forced to miss time, look for Zach Sanford or Troy Brouwer to enter the lineup in his place.
