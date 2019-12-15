Play

Barbashev (upper body) left Saturday's game against the Blackhawks after the second period and will be re-evaluated tomorrow, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Barbashev posted three hits and three shots on goal prior to exiting the contest. The now-24-year-old has been good with 15 points in 34 games in a bottom-six role for the Blues this season. If Barbashev is forced to miss time, look for Zach Sanford or Troy Brouwer to enter the lineup in his place.

