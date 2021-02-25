Barbashev underwent surgery on his left ankle Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in April, ESPN reports.

Barbashev was handed a six-week timeline, so the beginning of April is the first chance he'll have to return. The Blues are dealing with a bevy of injuries. Barbashev's absence hurts their flexibility in the lineup. The 25-year-old is a strong penalty killer with a knack for physicality, as he dished out 144 hits last year. However, he's occasionally served as a placeholder in the top six, and he posted four points and 15 shots on net over five games leading up to this injury. He'll remain on injured reserve until he's ready to return.