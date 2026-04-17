Finley had just two assists over 22 games to close out the 2025-26 regular season.

Finley was claimed off waivers by the Blues after posting three points in 22 contests for the Lightning. The 23-year-old saw bottom-six minutes for both teams, so he didn't exactly get a chance to showcase a wider range of skills. He produced 26 shots on net, 75 hits and 38 PIM on the year. Finley still has two years on his contract, so he'll be in competition for a depth role with the Blues to begin 2026-27.