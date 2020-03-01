Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Adds physical presence in win
De La Rose dished out six hits across 12:40 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
After nine straight games as a healthy scratch, De La Rose got back in the lineup because Jordan Kyrou (illness) was ruled out. The 24-year-old lined up on the third line and immediately injected physicality into the divisional matchup. However, when Kyrou returns, there may not be room for De La Rose anymore.
