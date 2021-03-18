De La Rose (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
De La Rose missed the last seven games. He's not expected to draw into the lineup for Wednesday's matchup against the Kings, as head coach Craig Berube wants Dakota Joshua to stay in the lineup.
More News
-
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Ready to return•
-
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Slated for extended absence•
-
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Exits Saturday's contest•
-
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Bumps to active roster•
-
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Promoted to active roster•