Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Brings physical toughness
De La Rose dished out five hits over 12:04 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
De La Rose doesn't light up the point column, as he's notched just one assist over 12 games with the Blues, but he makes up for it with his punishing playing style. The 24-year-old has recorded 35 collisions with the Notes, and he hasn't hurt the team, recording zero penalties so far.
