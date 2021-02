De La Rose produced an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The Blues' fourth line combined for their first goal of the game, as De La Rose set up Kyle Clifford at 5:46 of the first period. It's the first point of the year in three outings for De La Rose, who should be a fourth-line fixture for the Blues while Robert Thomas (thumb) and Tyler Bozak (upper body) are unavailable.