De La Rose scored a goal on three shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

De La Rose scored just 12 seconds after Tyler Bozak brought the Blues within one during their furious third-period comeback. The tally was the first since De La Rose was traded from the Red Wings. The center has seven points, 75 hits and 32 shots on goal in 31 appearances overall this season.