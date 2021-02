De La Rose suffered a lower-body injury and will not return to Saturday's game versus the Sharks.

It's unclear how exactly De La Rose was hurt, but the injury occurred in the first period. The 25-year-old joins a long list of injured forwards for the Blues, who are already missing five lineup regulars. If De La Rose isn't ready to play Monday in Anaheim, Mackenzie MacEachern or Dakota Joshua could enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.