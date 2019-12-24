Play

De La Rose recorded an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

De La Rose set up Vince Dunn's tally at 11:22 of the first period. The 24-year-old center has eight points in 35 games between the Blues and Red Wings this season. He's found consistent playing time on the Blues' fourth line, although he entered Monday averaging only 10:19 per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories