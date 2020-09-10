De La Rose penned a one-year, $700,000 contract with St. Louis on Thursday.

De La Rose played in 34 games for the Blues this season after being acquired from Detroit in a swap for Robby Fabbri. With his new team, De La Rose managed five points, 88 hits and 31 shots while averaging 12:13 of ice time. He figures to continue filling a bottom-six role next year and likely won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.