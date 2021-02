De La Rose was promoted from the taxi squad to St. Louis' active roster Friday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

De La Rose is expected to center Kyle Clifford and Mackenzie MacEachern on the Blues' fourth line Friday against Arizona. The 25-year-old Swede made his season debut Monday against the Coyotes, logging one hit and two blocked shots in 12:40 of ice time.