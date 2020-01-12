Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Notches fifth point with Notes
De La Rose posted an assist and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
De La Rose was a healthy scratch in the previous two games, and he was pointless in five straight before that. The 24-year-old registered a secondary assist on Zach Sanford on the Blues' fourth goal. He continues to be a physical asset as well with two hits per contest.
