Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Physical in loss
De La Rose dished out four hits across 8:51 in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.
The Blues were coming off a tough loss to the Jets and placed De La Rose back in the lineup after three games as a healthy scratch. When he suits up, he rarely logs more than 10 minutes and contributes most as a physical player, recording 78 hits over 32 games.
