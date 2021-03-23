site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blues' Jacob De La Rose: Promoted to active roster
De La Rose was added to the active roster for Monday's game against Vegas, CapFriendly reports.
De La Rose has just one assist through 10 games this season. He's limited to a bottom-line role and could head to the press box once the Blues' forward group is healthy.
