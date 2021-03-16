De La Rose (lower body) was cleared to return to the lineup Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
De La Rose will need to be activated from injured reserve before re-entering the lineup, but it's an encouraging sign for the injury-riddled Blues that they have another option up the middle. The 25-year-old registered an assist and 17 hits through his first nine appearances this year.
